People using umbrellas are walking on a crosswalk in rainy Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Southern Japan was on high alert on Friday as unprecedented heavy rainfall killed at least three people while four others were reported missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency in a press conference warned that the prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Tottori and Okayama, could receive unprecedented levels of rain and put another thirty prefectures on alert in central and southern Japan.