Japanese authorities on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of over 1 million people in the southwestern prefectures of Kagoshima and Miyazaki due to the heavy rains that have been lashing the region in recent days and are expected to further intensify.

Kagoshima is situated in a bay on the southern island of Kyushu.