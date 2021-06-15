A no-confidence motion presented against the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was defeated Tuesday in the parliament, thanks to the large majority enjoyed by the ruling coalition.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his spouse Mariko Suga during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Britain, 11 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL/INTERNATIONAL POOL / POOL
A no-confidence motion presented against the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was defeated Tuesday in the parliament, thanks to the large majority enjoyed by the ruling coalition.