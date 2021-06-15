Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his spouse Mariko Suga during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Britain, 11 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL/INTERNATIONAL POOL / POOL

A no-confidence motion presented against the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was defeated Tuesday in the parliament, thanks to the large majority enjoyed by the ruling coalition.