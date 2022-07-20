A woman holds a collage as she waits to bid farewell before the vehicle carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji Temple at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, 12 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

People pay floral tribute for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji Temple, where a private family wake for former is held in Tokyo, Japan, 11 July 2022.EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is being planned for Sep. 27 at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan arena, local media reported Wednesday, citing government sources.

The government, which is finalizing the details of the event, had already recently announced its intention to hold the funeral in the autumn, following the wishes of Abe's family and taking into account the diplomatic schedule, officials said in statements reported by public broadcaster NHK, which on Wednesday disclosed the date.