A pedestrian crosses a street under snowfall as banners promote the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, 28 January 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON/FILE

The government of Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in several regions of the country where the rate of new infections is high and is overwhelming their hospitals.

The minister in-charge of the official response to Covid-19, Yasutoshi Nishimura, told a parliamentary committee that the government was confirming the situation of infections and health systems with local authorities. EFE-EPA