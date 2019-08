Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi (R) at the start of their meeting during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 28 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JAPAN

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (3-R) poses with African leaders during the TICAD in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 28 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JIJI

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) pose with African leaders during the TICAD in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 28 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

Foreign investment and development in Africa must be affordable and sustainable to prevent African nations from becoming indebted to other countries, Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said Friday.

Abe gave a press conference at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, this year held in Yokahama with the leaders of around 50 African nations. EFE-EPA