Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep.11, 2019, after the attestation ceremony for new cabinet ministers at the Imperial Palace. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The prime minister of Japan on Wednesday replaced his foreign and defense ministers and brought in 13 new faces in a reshuffled cabinet.

Shinzo Abe moved Taro Kono, 56, from foreign to the defense portfolio. Kono replaced Takeshi Iwaya, who was given the defense ministry last year. Iwaya is without a portfolio now.