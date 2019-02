A file picture shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at the National Theatre to attend a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's coronation to the throne in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DU XIAOYI/POOL

The prime minister of Japan on Thursday expressed his support for the president of the United States over his decision to not lift sanctions on North Korea.

Speaking to the Japanese media after talking to Donald Trump on the phone, Shinzo Abe said he supported the US president's stand of not making easy concessions to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.