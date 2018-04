A container is loaded on a transport truck at Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A container is loaded on a transport truck at Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan posted a current surplus of 2.08 trillion yen ($19 billion) in February, making it the 44th straight month for the current account to be in surplus, according to the finance ministry on Monday.

The figure represents a 28.7 percent drop as compared to Feb. 2017, and a fourfold increase from the previous month, the ministry said.