Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a portrait after being elected Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President in Tokyo Japan, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Du Xiaoyi/POOL

Preparations were underway on Sunday for the inauguration of Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister of Japan, who will lead the party in the November general election.

Kishida, a former foreign minister, will be officially appointed as prime minister Monday in a parliamentary session as the LDP has a comfortable majority in both houses.