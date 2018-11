(FILE) Nisan Chairman Carlos Ghosn waits for French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) for a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The public prosecutor's office in Tokyo has been considering presenting charges against Nissan Motor for allegedly altering financial reports to cover up irregularities that has led to the arrest of its chairman, state broadcaster NHK reported Wednesday.

Carlos Ghosn, 64, was arrested earlier this week in the Japanese capital, and a Tokyo court on Wednesday accepted a prosecutors' petition to keep him under arrest until Nov. 30.