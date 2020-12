Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is surrounded by journalist at parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 04 December 2020 (issued 24 December 2020). EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Japanese prosecutor's office decided Thursday not to file charges against former prime minister Shinzo Abe over the alleged illicit use of funds by his office.

The prosecutor's office opened an investigation into Abe's private office following complaints over alleged financing of part of the costs of private events held with supporters between 2015 and 2019 in hotels in the Japanese capital, violating the country's electoral regulations. EFE-EPA