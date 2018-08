Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba (L) shake hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) during their meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Japan on Thursday lodged a protest with China after one of its journalists was barred from attending the start of a bilateral foreign affairs meeting in Beijing.

After the reporter was barred from the meeting between Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, Japanese media outlets in Beijing boycotted the event in protest.