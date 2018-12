Russian President Dmitry Medvedev walking near a Soviet-era fortification during his visit to Kunashir, one of the Kuril islands, Russia, Nov 01 2010. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / POOL

Japan Coast Guard vessel Kawagiri patroling off Cape Nosappu (rear), near the southernmost Kuril island Kunashir Island, under Russian administration and claimed by Japan, near Nemuro, on Hokkaido island, Japan, Jul 13 2013. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo has lodged a complaint with Russia over the installation of military barracks on two islands in the Kuril archipelago that are claimed by Japan, a government spokesperson said Wednesday.

The protest was made Tuesday after Russian media announced the construction of four barracks on the islands of Etorofu and Kunashiri, as well as plans to construct other military facilities.