A handout photo made available by the Japan Coast Guard shows North Korean crew and fishermen on board a life boat of Japan's Fisheries Agency patrol boat Okuni, which collided with a North Korean-flagged fishing boat in waters known as Yamatotai, off Japan's northern coast of the Noto Peninsula, Oct 7, 2019. EFE/EPA/JAPAN COAST GUARD HANDOUT NO ARCHIVE/MANDATORY CREDIT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan on Tuesday protested the incursion of a North Korean fishing boat in its territorial waters, a day after it collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol boat, which was trying to expel it from the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Japan’s foreign ministry said the incident was serious and added that there had been a series of reports about North Korean boats engaging in "illegal fishing" inside the Japanese EEZ.