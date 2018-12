Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya attends the Australia-Japan Foreign and Defence 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Sydney, Australia, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Japanese government Friday said it has lodged protest with Seoul after a South Korean warship locked its targeting radar on a Japanese surveillance plane near the western coast of Japan.

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters that while the intentions of the South Koreans were not clear, it could have led to an extremely dangerous incident.