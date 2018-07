View of the dome construction that will used to cover reactor number 3 in Fukushima Dai-Ichi power plant on Feb 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

Japan Tuesday approved a new energy plan in which it intends to cut its plutonium reserves for the first time, and aims to have renewables account for 22 to 24 percent of its electricity generation by the year 2030.

The Asian country has vowed to try to reduce its plutonium reserves to contribute to nuclear non-proliferation, according to the text released by the Ministry for Economy, Trade and Industry.