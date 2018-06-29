A temple gate is collapsed by an earthquake in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The microscope with the highest resolution in the world, located in Osaka in western Japan and capable of recording observations at an atomic level, has been seriously damaged in the powerful earthquake that struck the region recently, killing five, and injuring hundreds.

The high voltage tank of the Ultra-high Voltage Electron Microscope (UHVEM), which occupies an entire room in one of the research centers at the Osaka University, and its circuits were badly damaged, the director of the department, Hidehiro Yasuda, told EFE on Friday.