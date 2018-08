Japanese Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko (L) observe a moment of silence before an altar during a memorial service at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Relatives of war dead observe a moment of silence during a memorial service at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japan on Wednesday commemorated the 73rd anniversary of its surrender during World War II with a ceremony in which the both the prime minister and emperor reaffirmed the country's pacifism.

In an event held at the Tokyo's Nippon Budokan arena attended by some 6,000 people, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said since the end of the war, Japan has walked a path of respect and peace and contributed to building a better world.