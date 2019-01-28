Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) delivers a policy speech at the opening of an ordinary parliamentary session at the Diet in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's prime minister spoke at the year's first Parliamentary session on Monday and addressed a whole host of issues, including his willingness to resolve the territorial dispute with Russia over the Kuril islands and sign a peace treaty that has been pending since the end of World War II.

"Together with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin we share the determination to put an end to this issue, which has been in place for more than 70 years after the war, without leaving it for the future generations," Shinzo Abe said during his address.