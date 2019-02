Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) upon his arrival for a rally calling for the return of all four Russian-held islands located off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) arrives for a rally calling for the return of all four Russian-held islands located off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) arrives for a rally calling for the return of all four Russian-held islands located off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

apan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) delivers a speech during a rally calling for the return of all four Russian-held islands located off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in Tokyo, Japan, FEb. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan on Thursday reasserted its sovereignty over four of the Kuril islands - known as the Northern Territories - which have been occupied by Russia since the end of World War II.

At an annual event to mark the Northern Territories Day Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged Russia to return the islands.