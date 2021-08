A man receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, 25 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO REYES MARIN / POOL

Medical staff prepare doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Tokyo, Japan, 24 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Carl Court / POOL

A signboard for the vaccination center at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, 25 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO REYES MARIN / POOL

Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine after finding foreign substances in the vials, the health ministry announced.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed to EFE that the three vaccine lots that were withdrawn were manufactured in a plant in Spain.