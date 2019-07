A boy walks at a view point of Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A mother takes photos of her son taking photos of her daughter at a view point of Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan welcomed a record number of foreign tourists, 16.63 million, in the first six months of this year, according to official data released Wednesday.

The Japan National Tourism Organization said that between January and June, spending by foreign visitors reached close to $22 billion, 8.3 percent more than the same period last year.