Pedestrians using umbrellas struggle against strong wind and rain in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Children play in the water jets at a park near Nerima in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 23, 2018 as temperature rose up to 39.6 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Typhoon Jebi made its second landfall in Japan on Tuesday, as the country continued to suffer extreme weather conditions following its hottest summer in 72 years.

Temperatures in 2018 were almost two degrees Celsius (35.6 Fahrenheit) above average and several extreme heatwaves that claimed the lives of 156 people between June-August, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a report on Monday.