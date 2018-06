A container is loaded on a transport truck at Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan recorded a current account surplus of 1.8 trillion yen ($16.8 billion) in April, marking the 46th straight month of black ink owing to strong exports, the finance ministry said Friday.

The margin of surplus, however, was 6.8 percent down as compared to a year back due to growing deficit in the service sector, according to the report.