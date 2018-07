Children play in the water jets at a park near Nerima in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 23, 2018 as temperature rose up to 39.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature since the start of weather information record. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan experienced its hottest day on record on Monday as temperatures in the central city of Kumagaya soared 41.1 degrees Celsius, raising concerns over the suitability of hosting of the Tokyo Olympics during the summer of 2020.

Temperatures hit a record high of 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 fahrenheit) at 2.16 pm local time in Kumagaya, in Saitama Prefecture, 0.1 degrees higher than the previous record high on Aug. 12, 2013, in the southwestern town of Shimanto.