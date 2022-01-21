More than half of Japan’s regions declared a health emergency to apply more anti-contagion restrictions amid the continuous Covid-19 case rise in the country, as announced Friday by Japanese authorities.
Passersby wearing protective face masks stand before a new year display in Tokyo, Japan, 19 January 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
