Members of the Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) stand as they listen to Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, not pictured, during a review at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Asaka in Tokyo, Japan, 27 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister (R) talks with troops of the Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) during a review at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Asaka in Tokyo, Japan, 27 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Half of all respondents to a survey published Monday in Japan were in favor of reforming the pacifist article of the country's constitution, showing that society remains polarized on the review pushed for by the ruling party.

A total of 50 percent of the 3,000 people consulted by Kyodo news were in favor of revising Article 9 of the constitution, according to which the country renounces war as a sovereign right and the use of force to resolve international disputes.