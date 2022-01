A local resident receives the booster shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine being administered for local residents at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force in Tokyo, Japan, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL POOL PHOTO

Local resident register to receive the booster shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine being administered for local residents at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force in Tokyo, Japan, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL POOL PHOTO

A local resident receives the booster shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine being administered for local residents at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force in Tokyo, Japan, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL POOL PHOTO

Japan on Monday reopened mass military-operated Covid-19 vaccination centers, starting with Tokyo, to speed up giving booster shots amid an outbreak driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The first doses were administered in the center located in central Tokyo’s Otemachi district at 8 am local time.