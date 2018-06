A North Korean flag flies over the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 23, 2017 (reissued on Nov 17, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Japan has reported to the United Nations a suspicious exchange between a North Korean boat and another vessel that could violate international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Tokyo has reported other similar incidents in recent months in which they observed allegedly illegal activities by North Korean boats, violating sanctions on Pyongyang's oil and coal trade and exchanges with foreign ships.