A handout image by Sea Shepherd Australia made available on Jan. 7, 2013 shows the bloodied deck of the Japanese ship, the Nisshin Maru, stained from the butchering of a whale in the Southern Ocean, Antarctica, Jan. 5, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM WATTERS / SEA SHEPHERD AUSTRALIA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The representative of the Japanese Government at the International Whaling Commission (IWC), Joji Morishita (L), listens to a speaker during the opening of the 67th plenary meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC) in Florianopolis, Brazil, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERTO SCOLA

(FILE) A handout image by Sea Shepherd Australia made available on Jan. 7, 2013 shows three dead protected Minke Whales on the deck of the Japanese Ship, Nisshin Maru in the Southern Ocean, Antarctica, Jan. 5, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM WATTERS / SEA SHEPHERD AUSTR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A whaling expedition on Monday left Japan for the Antarctic Ocean to begin its hunting season despite opposition from the International Whaling Commission.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Japanese fleet aims to catch 333 minke whales near Antarctica in the fourth whaling expedition since its temporary suspension in 2014 following an International Court of Justice ruling.