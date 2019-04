Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils 'Reiwa' as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Emperor Akihito (L) leaves after an event for his 85th birthday, which will be his last birthday on the throne, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese government announced Monday that the name of the new imperial era will be "Reiwa," a combination of two characters inspired by a classic piece of poetry.

Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, is set to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 after the abdication of his father Emperor Akihito on Apr. 30 due to old age, ending the Heisei era. It is the first such instance of abdication to have occurred to the Japanese throne in more than 200 years.