Protestors rally outside a trade negotiators' meeting between the remaining eleven of the original twelve Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) countries, in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Donald J. Trump shows the Executive Order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Ron Sachs / POOL

The government of Japan on Friday ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership to facilitate the United States rejoining the agreement.

After the decision by the administration of US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the original TPP in Jan. 2017, the remaining 11 countries decided to go ahead with the agreement, and are set to sign a new version on March 8 at a meeting in Chile.