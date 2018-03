Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister Taro Kono (6-R) talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov (3-L) during their meeting at the Diplomatic Archives in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS DATICHE / POOL

The Foreign Ministers of Japan and Russia disagreed Wednesday over the scheduled installation of a missile defense system on Japanese soil - to intercept possible North Korean missiles - because of Moscow's security concerns.

The meeting between Taro Kono and Sergey Lavrov was the first between the two foreign ministers since the re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin.