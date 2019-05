Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) speaks as Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (R) listens during their 2+2 joint press conference at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

Japan's Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya (2-R) shakes hands with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) while Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (R) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-L) look on after their 2+2 joint press conference at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

Japan and Russia in a ministerial meet on Tuesday expressed their diverging positions on sovereignty dispute over Kuril Islands that has been a sticking point between the two countries for a peace treaty since the World War II.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya met their respective Russian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoygu, in Tokyo in what was their first two-plus-two meeting since last year.