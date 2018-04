(L-R) North Korean first lady Ri Sol-ju, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-In and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, pose for photo at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters after attending a cherry blossoms viewing party hosted by the premier at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

South Korean president Moon Jae-In (R) speaks as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) looks on during a reception dinner at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

The Prime Minister of Japan praised the historic inter-Korean summit on Friday, although he said he would continue to monitor the progress of the apparent rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Shinzo Abe praised the "serious" discussions held between North Korea's Kim Jong-un and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, and lauded the efforts made by Seoul in successfully arranging the summit.