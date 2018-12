Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at the Prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 10, 2018, after the ending of an extraordinary parliamentary session. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The arrest of the former chairman of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, will not impact bilateral relations with France, the Japanese prime minister said on Monday.

At a press conference, Shinzo Abe said he was in favor of maintaining Japanese car manufacturers Nissan and Mitsubishi's alliance with French company Renault, after the Public Prosecutor's Office announced the formal indictment against Ghosn, who has been imprisoned in Tokyo since Nov. 19.