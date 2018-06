Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-L) arrives to deliver a speech at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 06, 2018, before leaving for the US. EPA-EFE/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) speaks to reporters at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 06, 2018, before leaving for the US. EPA-EFE/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

The Japanese prime minister Wednesday left to meet the President of the United States to coordinate their positions ahead of a historic mid-Jun summit between the US and North Korea in Singapore.

Shinzo Abe will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday - second meeting between the two leaders in less than two months - and then travel to Quebec in Canada to attend the G7 summit (June 8-9), reported the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.