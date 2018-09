(FILE) US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L), walk from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden for a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETE MAROVICH

The Japanese prime minister is due to meet with the president of the United States in New York next week, a Japanese government spokesperson said Friday.

At a daily press briefing, Yoshihide Suga said that Shinzo Abe would depart for New York on Sunday to participate in next week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other sideline meetings.