Then-minister in charge of vitalizing local economies Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 3, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures while speaking during a news conference following the parliamentary plenary sessions, in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Then-Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) poses with the LDP secretary-general Shigeru Ishiba at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 16, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's prime minister will run for re-election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party next month, the conservative party announced on Tuesday.

On Sept. 20, Shinzo Abe will be challenged by former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba for leadership of a party that currently enjoys a comfortable majority in both chambers of the Japanese Diet.