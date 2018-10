Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the joint press announcement of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

The Japanese prime minister will visit Spain next week as part of a European tour that will also take him to France and Belgium, diplomatic sources told EFE on Wednesday.

Shinzo Abe is due to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Oct. 16, to renew the bilateral partnership agreement which expires this year.