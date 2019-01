Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during their meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Singapore, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) on the sideline of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Japan's prime minister traveled to Moscow Monday on an official visit to discuss with the Russian president the sovereignty dispute over the Kuril islands, an issue pending since the end of World War II.

Before boarding the plane for Moscow on a tour that will also take him to Switzerland to attend the Davos World Economic Forum, Shinzo Abe told reporters that the issue going back more than 70 years would not be an easy one to discuss with Vladimir Putin.