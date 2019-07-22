Japanese Prime Minister and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President, Shinzo Abe, puts red rose marks on the names of the party's victorious candidates in the Upper House election, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An elderly voter casts her ballot for the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese prime minister's political coalition on Monday won the partial legislative elections to the upper house of parliament, though it failed to secure the number of seats needed to push forward the constitutional reform it was hoping for, according to results released Monday.

Japanese citizens had voted Sunday to elect half of the House of Councillors, whose member serve for six-year terms and have fewer legislative functions than members of the House of Representatives, of which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member.