Emperor Akihito (2-R) waves to national flag-waving well-wishers with Empress Michiko (R), Crown Prince Naruhito (2-L) and Crown Princess Masako after delivering his speech marking his 85th birthday, his last birthday on the throne, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (R) wave to well-wishers as he celebrates his 85th birthday, which will be his last birthday on the throne, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Emperor Akihito (L) waves to well-wishers as he celebrates his 85th birthday, which will be his last birthday on the throne, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's emperor on Sunday said he was reassured that the end of his reign had come amid peace in his country as he marked his 85th birthday, the last before his abdication.

"It gives me deep comfort that the Heisei Era (his reign) is coming to an end, free of war in Japan," Emperor Akihito said in a press conference ahead of his birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and released on Sunday.