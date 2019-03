American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N342RX) is parked in a gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER FOLEY

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) on Mar. 14, 2019 shows the flight data recorder (FDR) from the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. EPA-EFE/FILE/BEA/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways said on Friday that it was closely following the crisis surrounding Boeing's 737-Max aircrafts, but avoided discussing possible changes in its order of 30 airplanes of the same model, which the airline had announced in January.

The crash of a 737 Max aircraft registered in Indonesia in October and another similar crash on Sunday in Ethiopia has led to many countries, including Japan, banning the aircraft from flying in their airspace.