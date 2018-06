Chairman of Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), Inc. Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corp., speaks during a news conference following his appointment to the position in Tokyo, Japan, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association on Friday warned the United States that new tariffs on vehicle imports will negatively impact the US economy and employment, and adversely affect consumers.

Implementation of "trade-restrictive" measures would seriously disrupt business plans of firms and lead to "potentially adverse impacts on the U.S. economy and jobs," President of the JAMA, Akio Toyoda, said in a statement.