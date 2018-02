(FILE) A pedestrian runs past the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

(FILE) Pedestrians walk past a Bitcoin currency poster at the entrance of an electronics retail store in central Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 1, 2017 (reissued Jan. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Coincheck, the Japanese bitcoin wallet and cryptocurrency exchange service, Tuesday restarted operations after a two week suspension of activities following a massive hacking.

This virtual currency market, one of the largest in Japan, had frozen all trading in yen due to liquidity problems after the cyber attack, in which hundreds of millions of NEM cryptocurrencies worth 58 billion yen ($536.5 million) disappeared.