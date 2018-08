Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda points at a journalist during a news conference following a two-day monetary policy meeting at headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 21 September 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.8 percent year-on-year in July thanks to higher energy prices, marking the nineteenth consecutive month of positive results, the Japanese government said Friday.

The index, which excludes food prices due to their high volatility, remained flat compared to the 0.8-percent increase in June. The result is still far from the 2-percent target set by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).