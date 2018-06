(FILE) - Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito (R) and Crown Princess Masako wave to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko leaving Tokyo International Airport for Vietnam by a government plane in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's crown prince Naruhito and his wife Masako celebrated their silver jubilee wedding anniversary on Saturday, with less than a year to go before he ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Naruhito is expected to succeed his father, Emperor Akihito, in May 2019.