Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito will visit Brazil in March to attend the 8th World Water Forum, a leading global event on water and sanitation, on March 19, the Imperial Household Agency announced on Friday.

Naruhito will leave from Tokyo on March 16 and arrive in Brazil two days later.